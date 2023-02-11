PDP Expels Nnamani, Fayose’s Son, Others





Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and six others from the party for anti-party activities and other offences in violation of the party’s constitution.

Also expelled was Oluwajomiloju Fayose, son of former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

The main opposition party had last month suspended Nnamani, representing Enugu East at the Senate, but he argued that the party violated his rights to fair hearing. But the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement issued yesterday said the decision of the NWC was sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

He noted that the expulsion takes effect from Friday, February 10, 2023.

Ologunagba said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic…





Source: Thisday Newspaper