Peter Obi Remains Top Pick for President, Bloomberg News Projects in its Latest Poll





Bennett Oghifo

A pre-presidential election opinion survey by global business and economic news platform, Bloomberg News, has projected Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi as the leading runner ahead of Nigeria’s February 25 presidential election.

In the poll conducted by Premise Data Corp for Bloomberg News, Obi was the preferred choice of the respondents ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The poll result released yesterday showed that the LP candidate garnered 66 per cent of the 93 per cent of respondents’ votes.

The candidates of the two parties that have ruled Nigeria since the restoration of democracy in 1999 finished in a distant second and third. Tinubu obtained 18 percent of decided voters and the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar tallied 10 percent.

Obi scored a slightly higher 72% among decided respondents in an earlier Premise poll that was released by Bloomberg in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper