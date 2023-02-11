Sylva: Fuel Queues Have Ended in 18 States Remains N184 Per Litre 





Peter Uzoho



The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said yesterday that the federal government has achieved fuel sufficiency and clearing of queues in 18 states of the federation.

Sylva disclosed this to journalists in Lagos after his inspection tour of some key filling stations in Ikeja, Ikoyi and Victoria Island areas of the state, adding that the current pump price of petrol remained N184 per litre, which is the price sold by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Limited (NNPCL).

Some of the filling stations visited were TotalEnergies by Sheraton and Timac Global by Ikeja Cantonment, NNPC Mega Station Ikoyi, and Ardova Filling Station by Falomo Roundabout.

The minister maintained that fuel was available everywhere at the moment and that they were happy to have achieved fuel availability and zero queues in 18 states.

As directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, Sylva vowed that the committee set up by the president to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper