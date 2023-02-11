Thugs Attack Obi Supporters in Lagos





.*Many wounded, several.vehicles damaged

Segun James

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi yesterday fumed at the level of political intolerance exhibited in Lagos following the attack on the party members by hoodlums in Lagos.

The attackers destroyed several buses and other vehicles leaving many wounded and property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

Obi, who said the attack was troubling, urged the Police to fish out those responsible. He said, “I received reports that four members of the Obidient Family were attacked and injured in Lagos ahead of today’s rally. That incident, premeditated or not, is deeply troubling. Such act stands vehemently condemned.

“We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetorics of political leaders. The new Nigeria that we seek is one founded on peace and justice, and the respect for the rule of law. I call on the Lagos State security…





Source: Thisday Newspaper