We Killed Couple, Son, for not Increasing My Salary, Says Suspect





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Lekan Adekanbi, the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of the late Abeokuta couple, Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife Bukola and their son in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has confessed that he masterminded the dastardly act because they refused to increase his salary.

Kehinde was a deputy director with the Central Bank of Nigeria, while his wife, Bukola, was a staff of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

After killing the couple, the assailants burnt their remains and house, located within the Ibara Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta.

Adekanbi confessed that he organised a robbery in the early hours of January 1, 2023, which later resulted in the murder of the couple and their son, in order to forcefully get money from them after they refused to increase his salary and grant him a loan.

The prime suspect, who had been the couple’s driver since 2010 explained that he invited two others, Ahmed Odetola, a.k.a Akamo, and Waheed…





Source: Thisday Newspaper