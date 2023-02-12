Abuja-Kaduna Corridor: FG to Implement Far-reaching Security Strategies for Passengers’ Safety





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government yesterday assured Nigerians that it will implement far-reaching, all-round security strategies to ensure the safety of passengers, personnel and assets along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor and other rail corridors in the country.

The government through the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, gave the assurance at a meeting with members of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers in Abuja.

Sambo said part of the strategies to be adopted is a 24/7 online real-time monitoring of the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor.

He said a command centre will be set up for the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor to monitor the movement of the train. Also, a monitoring device will be installed in the train which will enable the train captain to view the rail tracks up to two kilometers ahead.

The minister further said strategies have also been put in place to ensure adequate screening and identification of passengers on board the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper