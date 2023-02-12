Access Bank Introduces the “Love is More” Campaign





Access Bank is offering several discounts and mouth-watering freebies on its retail products and services to celebrate customers in this season of love.

The bank noted that this is in a bid to celebrate its customers through Valentine’s season campaign, tagged “Love is More,” which will run from February 1 through March 11, 2023.

Senior Retail Advisor, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Robert Giles, said: “Valentine season provides us with another opportunity to demonstrate our love and appreciation for our customers for the years of loyalty and support for the bank. We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their commitment to Access Bank. We value our customers and non-customers who rely on our services and products to conduct seamless banking activities, and we wish everyone the best of this season.”

Commenting further on the campaign, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, said, Njideka Esomeju, “In the spirit of the season of love, we have unveiled…





Source: Thisday Newspaper