Again, Atiku Promises to Set Aside $10bn to Boost Businesses

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday promised to set aside $10 billion to support business growth across the nation if he becomes Nigeria’s president.

This is as the vice presidential candidate of the party and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, called for total rejection of Muslim-Muslim ticket in the forthcoming presidential election to mitigate religious intolerance and ensure unity in the country.

Speaking at his presidential rally at Umuahia Township Stadium in Abia State, Atiku told a huge crowd of party supporters that businesses in Abia would be among the beneficiaries of the business growth package.

He further spelt out other measures he would take to enhance commerce and industry in the South-east zone, saying that the abandoned Eastern rail line would be revived and dry ports would be built.

