Ahead of Elections, Agbakoba Urges INEC to Tackle Corrupt, Unethical Practices of Staff





* Cautions judiciary against determining winners of elections

Alex Enumah in Abuja

With about two weeks to the general election, the decision of the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal nullifying the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the July 16, 2022, governorship election on the basis of over-voting despite the deployment of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) has raised concerns with former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olisa Agbakoba (NBA) urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deal with corrupt and unethical practices of its members of staff to protect the entire electoral process.

The tribunal had, in its judgment, invalidated the election of Governor Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and declared the immediate past governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the election.

Delivering its judgment, the tribunal led by Justice Terste Kume held…





Source: Thisday Newspaper