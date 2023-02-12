Atiku Promises $10bn Fund for Businesses, Reactivation of Abia Dry Port





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said this during the party’s campaign rally in Umuahia, Abia State, on Saturday.

“My vice president has announced that we are going to set aside $10 billion to make sure that we support businesses, particularly in this part of the country,” he told the crowd at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

This, he noted, is part of his promises to businessmen in the region.

“I remember in 2019 when I came here, I addressed a group of businessmen from the South-East generally because Aba is the capital of the southeast as far as business is concerned,” Atiku added.

“I remembered I addressed all Igbo businessmen and promised them that I am going to support them and set out a lot of money for the rehabilitation of businesses in Aba. So, it is still there.”

Atiku said other needs in the area, like the rehabilitation of federal roads and provision of railways, will be addressed if he is elected.

The former…





Source: Thisday Newspaper