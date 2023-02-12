CBN Debunks Misleading Report, Says NSPMC Has Capacity to Produce New Banknotes





*Insists it’s working to boost circulation nationwide

*De-La-Rue of UK doesn’t produce or supply currency paper, NSPMC clarifies

James Emejo in Abuja, Nume Ekeghe in Lagos and John Shiklam in Kaduna

Contrary to a misleading report, which misquoted the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as attributing the current challenge in the distribution of the redesigned naira banknotes to a shortage of printing materials at the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) Plc, the apex bank has clarified that the printing company has the capacity and enough materials to produce the required indent of the Naira.

The CBN’s position was further reinforced by the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NSPMC, Mr. Ahmed Halilu, who said adequate arrangements had been made to continuously produce the redesigned banknotes and other denominations in line with the CBN indent for 2023.

Halilu, in a statement issued yesterday, also clarified that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper