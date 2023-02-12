In Kebbi, Tinubu Promises to Boost Agriculture, Revive Argungu Fishing Festival





*Former Lagos gov will stop brain drain, medical tourism, says APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has promised the people of Kebbi State major investments to boost the state’s agricultural profile.

This development is coming as the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has declared that Tinubu has the most holistic programme to end brain drain and medical tourism.

Speaking yesterday while addressing the APC presidential campaign rally at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, Tinubu commended farmers for the revolutionary venture, especially in rice farming.

A statement signed on behalf of Tinubu Media Office by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz quoted the former Lagos State governor as saying, “we are going…





Source: Thisday Newspaper