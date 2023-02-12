Military Denies Planning to Disrupt Elections, Plotting Coup





*Debunks alleged meeting with presidential candidate to consummate plot

*Insists security establishment will not plot against democratic governance

*Allegation highly irresponsible, APC campaign in panic mode, says PDP

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday denied that there was a coup d’etat in the offing. Also, they debunked claims that some generals met last Thursday with a presidential candidate to consummate the plot.

It said in a statement issued by the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) remained loyal to the constitution and “will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy.”

In a swift reaction, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the allegation as the most reckless, and highly irresponsible, adding that it shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper