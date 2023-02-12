NNPC, Sahara Group Deliver 24-hour Electricity to Edo Community





Socio-economic growth prospects in Ajoki community, Edo State, have soared following the delivery of uninterrupted power supply to the community by Enageed Resource Limited, a Sahara Group upstream company and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

Available to tens of thousands of beneficiaries, the Enageed Resource Ajoki Gas-to-Power project generates a combined capacity of 1 megawatt round-the-clock electricity from gas, in keeping with Sahara Group’s commitment to promoting access to clean energy and spearheading seamless energy transition in Africa.

The project had the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) and the Edo State Government as key partners.

"What we initially thought was a pipe dream has eventually become a reality," said Scott Omasan, Secretary of Ajoki community at the handover ceremony. "The test run has been on since December last year and now the project is in full gear. Now, small businesses, healthcare…





Source: Thisday Newspaper