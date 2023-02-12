Obi, Labour Party Fume as Thugs Attack Supporters in Lagos





*LP urges international community to hold APC, Sanwo-Olu responsible

*Emilokan personal agreement between Tinubu, Buhari, says Adebanjo

*Lagos APC: Allegation baseless, irresponsible

*Police vow to fish out perpetrators

Segun James in Lagos and Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, and his party yesterday fumed over the high level of political intolerance in Lagos State after suspected thugs attacked the party’s supporters and destroyed several vehicles.

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council also called on the international community to hold the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu responsible for the attack, just as the Lagos State chapter of the APC has described the allegation as reckless and irresponsible.

In what may have been a coordinated attack, the hoodlums were said to have ambushed the LP supporters around Jakande in the Lekki area of Lagos and outside the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper