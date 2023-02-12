Okowa Mourns as Gunmen Kill Three of His Security Aides in Anambra





*Urges end to armed agitation in South-east

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the state police command and families of the three police officers killed by unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

The officers, Inspector Lucky Aleh; Inspector Celestine Nwadiokwu, and Inspector Jude Obuh, were attached to the Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit in Government House, Asaba.

They were ambushed and killed around 1.30 pm on Friday by gunmen along Ihiala-Orlu Road en route to Umuahia on official duty.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who briefed journalists yesterday on the sad incident, said the late officers would be greatly missed for their contributions to the peace and development of Delta.

He described the unfortunate killing of the officers as barbaric and unacceptable in a country…





Source: Thisday Newspaper