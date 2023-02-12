Olajide Adediran : I’ll Create a Lagos that will Work for Everybody





Despite the odds against him, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Lagos State, Olajide Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, is confident that he would deliver the state to his party. In a recent encounter with Vanessa Obioha, he highlights the benefits of having a PDP governor in Lagos and PDP presidency

How do you reckon your desire for an inclusive government will play out in Lagos?

Obviously, Lagos4Lagos is a mantra that got everybody’s expectations embedded in it, irrespective of where you are from in Lagos. Whether you are from the east or anywhere. It simply means a Lagos that works for everybody, as against what we currently have, that is working for a privileged few. A Lagos for all. A Lagos where you see the wealth of Lagos working for everybody living in Lagos, as against the current state of the world which is only rich on paper. We want the one that is wealthy in truth as against the one that we can only hear the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper