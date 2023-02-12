Polls: Defence Minister Assures Nigerians of Peaceful Polls





* As Navy graduates 1,562 personnel

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), has assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Navy, as one of the competent arm forces in Nigeria, will fully participate in the 2023 general election to ensure a peaceful and violence-free exercise across the country.

The defence minister gave the assurance in his remarks weekend, during the passing out parade of Batch 33 trainees of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, held at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Represented by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the defence minister stated that the 1,562 trainee ratings who have just graduated from the Navy Basic Training School, have been effectively skilled to combat the present security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Magashi noted that some of them will participate in the elections to ensure a successful polls…





Source: Thisday Newspaper