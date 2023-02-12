Student’s Death: Chrisland School Rules out Foul Play, as Parents Seek Justice





Uchechukwu Nnaike

The management of Chrisland Schools, Lagos has ruled out any foul play in the untimely death of one of its students, Whitney Adeniran, 12, who slumped during the school’s inter-house sports competition at Agege Stadium on Thursday February 9.

The management stated that the deceased slumped in public view and not under any hidden circumstances whatsoever.

“Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty administered oxygen and every aid possible on her,” it said.

The school explained that Whitney was one of its day students, who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match past for reasons the school was not very sure about.

“However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution because on the 20th of January, it is in our records that she complained about a not too buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents. Her…





Source: Thisday Newspaper