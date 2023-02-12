Sule: APC Govs Want Six Months Extension of Naira Swap





*Matawalle orders arrest of those rejecting old notes

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has disclosed that the state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were seeking a six-month extension of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira swap policy.

This is just as Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has ordered the arrest of anyone who refuses to accept the state’s old currency notes of N200, N500, and N1,000.

Sule made this known yesterday while interacting with stakeholders in Farin Ruwa and Akun Development Areas in continuation of his re-election campaign tour of the 18 Development Areas of the state.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain patient, stressing that the APC governors seek a six-month extension before the old Naira notes would be phased out.

He, however, congratulated Nigerians over the decisions taken at the end of the Council of State meeting in Abuja, mandating the Central Bank of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper