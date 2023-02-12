Supreme Court Replies Critics, Says Its Silence Must Not Be Taken for Weakness or Cowardice





*Urges attackers to channel their grievances to political parties

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court yesterday reacted in anger to the attacks on its judges over the recent judgments they delivered, warning that those who had been “venting convoluted anger” were ignorant of the law.

Recently, the apex court had delivered what many Nigerians thought were controversial verdicts on former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senate President Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

Although Akpabio and Lawan did not run in their respective senatorial primaries on May 28, 2022, due to their participation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, the Supreme Court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise them as candidates for the February 25 elections.

The apex court warned purveyors of such attacks on the Judiciary and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, especially a United States-based Professor,…





