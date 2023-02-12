



All Shades of Glamour and Drama

In a few days, six women living in Abuja will light up our screen with their intriguing personalities and relationships. These women are the new faces of the latest iteration of The Real Housewives franchise, the Real Housewives of Abuja. Vanessa Obioha captures their distinguished characteristics

The Real Housewives, a reality TV show that was birthed in Orange County, the United States, almost 17 years ago, continues to capture hearts around the world with the intriguing lifestyle of cast members. Now adapted in many countries, Nigeria premiered its first iteration with the ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’ which became a successful hit last year. Riding on that success, Showmax, the streaming platform has set its sights on Abuja, the city of affluence. The show will premiere on the platform exclusively on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Six diverse and successful women have been selected to star in this new iteration. They are expected to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper