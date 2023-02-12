UNICEF Supports Training of 18,000 Unqualified Teachers in N’east





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has supported the training of 18,000 unqualified teachers in the North-east in a 12-month course which has improved the standard of education in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

UNICEF chief of Maiduguri field office, Phuong Nguyen, who disclosed this in Maiduguri during a one day media dialogue on amplifying the achievements of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Accelerated Fund (AP), said only 29 per cent of school teachers have the minimum qualification needed for teaching.

She said with the gesture, which was supported by the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Teachers Institute (NTI) and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, about 1.9 million boys, girls and youth who have been affected by conflict and without access to basic quality education in the region can now be exposed to quality learning.

“Across North-east Nigeria, only 29 per cent of schools have teachers with…





Source: Thisday Newspaper