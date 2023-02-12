Yakassai Faults Buhari for Belated Campaign for Tinubu





· Say he wouldn’t become president without South-west support

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai yesterday faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for not coming out early enough to campaign for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Yakassai also a founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum, observed that Buhari could not have won the 2015 presidential election without the support of the South-west progressives led by the former governor of Lagos State.

He made the remarks yesterday while responding to questions on ARISE NEWS Channel on various national issues including scarcity of fuel and Naira currently facing Nigeria and Buhari’s lukewarm attitude towards Tinubu’s campaign.

At the session, Yakassai observed that Buhari should have spearheaded Tinubu’s presidential campaign from the beginning, citing the level of support the president enjoyed from Tinubu and other South-west leaders…





Source: Thisday Newspaper