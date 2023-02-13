Atiku to DSS, Police: Invite Fani-Kayode for Questioning Over Coup Allegation





*Says ex-minister’s claims too weighty, insinuations about overthrow shouldn’t be taken lightly

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police, and other security agencies to invite Director of Special Projects and New Media of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, to explain his allegations and insinuations about an alleged coup plan by Atiku and top military generals. Atiku made the call in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant, Public Communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu.

The statement was in reaction to a tweet by Fani-Kayode, which alleged that Atiku met with top army generals in a possible plan to scuttle the forthcoming general election or perpetrate a coup d’état, an offence that attracts the death penalty.

Atiku described Fani-Kayode’s attempt to recant as…





Source: Thisday Newspaper