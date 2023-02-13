Buhari Commiserates With Governor Diri over Father’s Demise





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt condolences to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, on the passing on of his father, Abraham Joseph Diri at the ripe age of 88.

President Buhari, in a release issued on Monday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, also commiserated with the entire Diri Family as well as the government and people of Bayelsa State on the loss of a moral instructor whose humility made positive impact in the lives of all that passed through his tutelage, including the governor.

The President noted that late Pa Abraham Diri would be particularly missed by the Sampou Community for his exemplary contributions to its educational development which transcended all ages.

President Buhari’s prayers and thoughts are with the family and friends at this time and prayed that God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.





Source: Thisday Newspaper