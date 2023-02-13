Climate Change: FG to Introduce Carbon Tax System in Nigeria





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government is set to introduce a carbon tax policy and budgetary system for the country, in line with the approved Energy Transition Plan, as part of the Climate Change Act.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently approved the Energy Transition Plan, to be driven by the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), in accordance with the Climate Change Act 2021.

A carbon tax or tax on greenhouse gases come in two broad forms, namely: an emissions tax, which is based on the quantity an entity produces; and a tax on goods or services that are generally greenhouse gas-intensive, such as a carbon tax on gasoline.

Under the arrangement, the federal government is expected to set a price which emitters pay for each ton of greenhouse gas emissions.

The tax, apart from helping to generate revenue for government, will encourage consumers to take steps to switch fuels, adopt new technologies and reduce emissions to avoid paying the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper