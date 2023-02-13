Elections Will Be Peaceful, Defence Minister Assures Nigerians





*NSCDC CG promises security for corps members

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), has assured the people that the Nigerian Navy as one of the competent armed forces in the country, would fully participate in the general election to ensure a peaceful and violence-free exercise across the country.

At the same time, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has expressed the readiness of the Corps to protect members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), INEC officials and election materials to be deployed for the elections.

Magashi made the assurances, weekend, during the passing out parade of Batch 33 trainees of Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, held at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Represented by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the defence…





Source: Thisday Newspaper