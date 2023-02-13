Ex-governor Idris Tasks Electorate in Kogi to Help Rescue Nigeria, Reject APC





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Former Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris, has urged the people of Kogi West senatorial district to be steadfast and committed to the ongoing efforts to rescue Nigeria from misrule by voting for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and other party candidates in the coming general election.

Idris made the call at the weekend at Kabba while addressing a well-attended mega rally organised by the PDP to showcase its candidates contesting the election.

He explained that the people of the district should end the widespread suffering in the country by voting for Atiku as the next president of Nigeria.

Idris described Atiku as a detribalised Nigerian who has the experience and capacity to rescue Nigerians from the pangs of hunger, poverty, insecurity and unemployment.

The former governor warned the people to eschew sentiment and allow common sense to guide them while casting their votes.

