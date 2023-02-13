Governors Move to Stall Supreme Court Reversal of Currency Swap Till After Election





*Using joinder suits of Kano, Ondo, Ekiti to delay verdict, lobby judges

*Urge FG, CBN to respect rule of law

*Justice Ministry yet to receive certified true copy of ruling

*Retaining old notes will jeopardise fight against fraud, corruption, CBN tells Akure court

*Resist politicians’ vote-buying antics, Catholic Bishops tell Nigerians

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja, Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti, Wale Igbintade in Lagos and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

As part of efforts to deliberately stall the Supreme Court ruling on a suit by three state governments against the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to phase out the use of the old N200, N500 and N1,000, which comes up for hearing on Wednesday, governors of some states in the country have chosen to continue to file for joinder in the matter.

The suit which was originally filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states have been joined by Ondo, Kano and Ekiti states, with Rivers state also indicating its…





Source: Thisday Newspaper