Int’l Water Institute Solicits NiMet Support in Execution of Multinational Project





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) has solicited the support from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) in the execution of a multinational project that includes Nigeria.

The Institute noted that it was about embarking on a huge project called CLiM O which will commence soon.

The Senior Researcher at IWMI, Dr. Sander Zwart, made the disclosure when he and his team visited the NiMet headquarters in Abuja.

Zwarf said the project, “CLiM O, is led by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), and the goal is to assist member states of the Niger Basin Authority to be more climate resilient, which Nigeria is part of.”

He explained that based on the information obtained online as well as consultations, they discovered that flood and drought are major challenges, especially after last year’s flood, which led them to develop activities that will ensure people are better prepared for floods now and in the future.

To achieve…





Source: Thisday Newspaper