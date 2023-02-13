NAIRA NOTES: CBN MUST ACT NOW  





All issues involving the new notes should be resolved quickly

We hope the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will seize the face-saving opportunity provided last Friday by the National Council of State to resolve the logjam created by its implementation of the Naira redesign policy. From schools to hospitals and markets, no sector is immune to the harrowing experiences that the shortage of Naira notes has caused. But following a meeting during which the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, briefed members, the Council tasked the apex bank to either make available the new notes or begin to recirculate the old notes to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

From what has transpired in recent weeks, the CBN has not acquitted itself very well in the implementation of this policy. The issue is not just about having the power or authorisation to do something, especially if the goal is about achieving the desired purpose, it is more important to limit unforeseen adverse consequences. That…





Source: Thisday Newspaper