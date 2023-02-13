Olanipekun Faults Implementation of Naira Notes Policy





Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado-Ekiti

A Legal Guru, Mr. Wole Olanipekun (SAN), has faulted the implementation of the Naira policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), because of the suffering it is causing the populace.

Olanipekun also called on the federal government to ameliorate the suffering on Nigerians due to the redesigned Naira notes, most especially for the people in the informal sector of the economy.

He made his position known on the matter while answering a question from newsmen last weekend shortly after being honoured as a Visiting Professor of Constitutional Law at the 7th Convocation of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE).

Olanipekun said that he was of the firm believe that government did not want the people to suffer but regretted that even those who have money cannot access it, thereby making such money to be useless.

Specifically, the legal icon pointed out that the people in the informal sector who are in the majority are the one which is badly…





Source: Thisday Newspaper