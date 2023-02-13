Onuachu’s Coach at Southampton Sacked





Nigerian and Southampton forward, Paul Onuachu, may have to brace up to distinguish himself following the sacking of Nathan Jones, the gaffer who signed him in the January transfer window from Genk.

The Saints suffered yet another 2-1 defeat against Wolves to sit at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The sacked Jones, had replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary’s in November, but was relieved of his duties after just 94 days in charge having won just one of his eight league games in charge.

The 49-year-old led Southampton to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, but were eliminated from the competition by Newcastle at the last-four stage.

Jan Bednarek’s own goal cancelled out Carlos Alcaraz’s opener, and Joao Gomes struck three minutes from time to hand Wolves all three points.

The result leaves Southampton bottom of the table, and the club’s hierarchy have decided to act now to try and preserve their Premier League status.

A short statement posted on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper