Over 16 Million Passengers Passed Through Nigeria’s Airports in 2022





*International carriers airlifted 1.9m passengers from Nigeria last year

*Flight operations still characterised by delays, cancellations

Chinedu Eze

The total number of passengers that passed through Nigeria’s airports in 2022, increased to 16, 172, 433, higher than the 15 million passenger movement in 2021, according to statistics released by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Also, the determination of many Nigerians to leave the country in the now well-known japa syndrome boosted the number of outbound international passengers in 2022 to 1, 855,467, recording over 700, 000 increase compared to 2021, which was 1,109,525.

In the same period, inbound international passenger traffic was 1, 648, 225, a significant increase when compared to 1,109,621 in 2021.

During the period, which was between January to December 2022, domestic airlines airlifted a total of 12, 668, 741 made up of 6, 309, 664 inbound and 6,359, 077 outbound passenger movement…





Source: Thisday Newspaper