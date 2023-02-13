Party Primaries: Appeal Court Has Cleared Doubts on Locus Standi, Says Activist





As various post-election litigations rage on in the build up to the general election, the President of Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network, CRRAN, Olu Omotayo, says the Court of Appeal has since the signing into law of the Electoral Act 2022 abundantly established the issue of locus standi in matters relating to challenging the outcomes of the primary election of political parties.

Omotayo said both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court had also before the passage of the Electoral Act 2022 equally frowned on what he termed the busybody attitude of some political actors, who challenge the primary elections of parties other than their own.

The lawyer and activist, who stated this on Monday said that although the lower courts appear to be divided on the subject, the Court of Appeal had through several recent verdicts shown that the nascent Electoral Act 2022 had not changed anything about who could challenge the processes leading up to as well as the conduct…





Source: Thisday Newspaper