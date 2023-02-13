Rivers Approves N70.25bn for Rural Communities’ Roads Construction





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Executive Council has approved N70.25 billion as total contracts sum for the construction and dualisation of two critical road projects that would further connect rural communities and ease movement into the state capital.

The approval was made yesterday, at a meeting held at Government House, Port Harcourt, presided over by governor Nyesom Wike.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo, said the contract approval was made for the reconstruction and dualisation of the Emohua- Abalama -Tema junction road and the extension of the dualisation of the Ahoada to Omoku Road.

“The executive council ratified the contracts award for the reconstruction and dualisation of the Emohua to Abalama to Tema junction road. This road is 15.24 kilometers long and will be a dual carriageway with streetlights and it is estimated to cost N21.26 billion,” he added.

Alabo spoke…





Source: Thisday Newspaper