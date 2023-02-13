Sanwo-Olu Inducts 30 Pioneer Fellows into Jakande Leadership Academy





Thirty Nigerians under age 35 from diverse backgrounds have been selected as pioneer set of fellows that would undergo a one-year practical training at the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA), following the formal launch of the leadership programme in Lagos at the weekend by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The intake of the first cohorts ended the rigorous process of selection of participants out of the 3,313 applications received across the country.

The governor inaugurated the inaugural set at a ceremony held at Lagos.

According to a statement, the event was attended by immediate family members and associates of the first civilian Governor of Lagos, the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, after whom the academy was named.

The fellows would be spending the next one year working full-time in the Lagos public service, learning first-hand leadership skills as Governor’s designated Special Assistants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies to which they are…





Source: Thisday Newspaper