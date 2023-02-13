Stock Market Appreciates by N62bn as Investors’ Sentiment Persist





Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian equities market ended last week positively, gaining N62 billion in market capitalisation amid weak investors sentiment trading in some highly capitalised stocks.

The likes of MTN Nigeria Communication Plc rose by 1.7 per cent Wee-on-Week (WoW) to N241.90 per share, while Dangote Cement Plc appreciated by 1.16per cent WoW to N270 per share to bring the market capitalisation to N29.591trillion.

Similarly, the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX- ASI) advanced by 0.21 per cent W-o-W to close at 54,327.30 basis points.

Across the sectors last week, sentiment was largely downbeat for most of the indices as NGX Insurance, NGX Banking and NGX Consumer Goods indices lost 3.32 per cent, 0.9 per cent and 0.63 per cent week on week respectively.

On the other hand, price appreciation from buying momentum was witnessed in the NGX Oil & Gas index and the NGX Industrial Goods index with a gain of 0.63 per cent and 0.65 per cent week…





Source: Thisday Newspaper