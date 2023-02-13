Tambuwal Lauds Army’s Efforts to Fight Insurgency, Other Crimes





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has commended the efforts of the Nigeria Army in fighting insurgency and other crimes in the country.

Tambuwal made the commendation at the West Africa Social Activities (WASA) 2023 of the Nigerian Army at parade ground of 26 battalion, Ginginya Baracks in Sokoto.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government SSG), Ahmad Mainasara, Tambuwal saluted the courage and gallantly of the Nigerian Army in combating insurgency and banditry in the country.

He noted that despite the commitment and engagement of the army, it still organised WASA, which allowed the people to showcase their cultural diversity.

The governor further added that the coming together shows that Nigeria is one that is united in diversity.

Tambuwal disclosed that his administration would give full support to the Nigerian army in all its operations in the state.

In his welcome address, the General Officer…





Source: Thisday Newspaper