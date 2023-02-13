Tinubu to Cbn: Allow Old, New Naira Notes Co-exist Till 2024





PDP to APC Leaders: Stop Punishing Nigerians By Hoarding Notes

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he was not against the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the naira and the drive towards a cashless economy, contrary to insinuations. Tinubu said he was only against the disruptive implementation of the policy.

But Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called on leaders of the APC, including Tinubu as well as APC state governors, to immediately release billions of new naira notes allegedly in their custody in order to halt the anguish being experienced by Nigerians.

Following the advice of the Council of States, Tinubu urged the federal government and the CBN to announce that the old and new naira notes, especially the non-withdrawn notes and coins, should co-exist as legal tender for the next 12 months, to follow examples of countries that successfully implemented similar…





Source: Thisday Newspaper