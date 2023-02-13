Two stands of dottijo





VIEW FROM THE GALLERY BY MAHMUD JEGA

When a wise African elder, a dottijo, takes a firm stand on an issue, should he stand by his word, or should he go back on it? Pondering over this cultural-philosophical puzzle reminded me of Danzuru, the bulky steward who used to clear plates from the dinner table during our student days at the University of Sokoto.

Danzuru was a jovial fellow who went about his work with elan. In addition to efficiently clearing plates, he was also known for intruding into dinner talk. One evening, Danzuru arrived at our dinner table and overheard a discussion about an elderly man who refused to give out his daughter in marriage to our friend despite the intervention of other elders. Danzuru promptly barged into the discussion. He said, “A dottijo is known for taking one stand. A dottijo is also known for taking two stands.”

We were annoyed by Danzuru’s intrusion but as youngsters, we were also puzzled by it, so we asked him for an explanation….





Source: Thisday Newspaper