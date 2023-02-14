11 Days to Presidential Poll: All Eyes on You, Buhari Charges Nigeria Police





•INEC expresses concern about violent attacks on supporters of political parties

•Says elections won’t hold in 240 polling units, INEC declares

•Commission finalising issuance of 1,642,386 identification tags for agents

•Under no circumstances should elections be postponed, IPAC advises

Deji Elumoye, Kingsley Nwezeh, Wale Ajimotokan, and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, appraised the security arrangements for this year’s general election and reminded the leadership of the Nigeria Police of the high expectations of them in relation to the provision of requisite security during and after the polls.

Buhari also reassured the country that the general election would be peaceful and reflect the free will of the citizens.

However, following the redistribution of voters to new polling units nationwide, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, revealed that there were 240 polling units without…





Source: Thisday Newspaper