Abia Moves to Ease Impact of Cashless Policy on Traders





Abia State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu has stated that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is deeply worried about the effect of the new cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and redesigning of Naira notes on traders in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in his office in Umuahia yesterday , Chief Okiyi informed that the state government was looking at multiple ways to ease the negative effect of the policies on traders hence the announcement by the Governor that Abia State Board of Internal Revenue Service should immediately suspend collection of 2023 revenue from all markets in the state till June 2023.

He said: “The governor has visited many markets in the state since the cashless policy came into effect along with the scarcity of new currency notes as a result of the naira redesign, and observed that traders in the state are possibly the worst hit.

“Many of our traders are unable to transact with buyers as the policy…





Source: Thisday Newspaper