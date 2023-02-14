Adeleke Hosts Osun Lawmakers , Unveils First Executive Bill





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday hosted members of the Osun State House of Assembly, unveiling the first Executive bill of his administration.

Addressing the lawmakers led by the House of Assembly Speaker, RT Hon. Timothy Owoeye, Governor Adeleke expressed his conviction that the visit would strengthen the bond of partnership, commending the open arms of fellowship from the legislature.

“I also want to use this opportunity to give a hint about the legislative agenda of our administration. First, we want to support genuine upgrades of facilities at the State House of Assembly Complex. It is a task I am committed to”.

“Secondly, I will soon be submitting some executive bills for the consideration of the legislature”.

“The first bill is about Nigeria’s Start Up Act. My administration wants it domesticated so we can access local and international support for our youth entrepreneurs. The bill…





Source: Thisday Newspaper