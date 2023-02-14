Buhari Appeals to UAE President to Lift Blanket Visa Ban on Nigerians 





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has made a special appeal for the lifting of the blanket visa ban clamped down on Nigerians by the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The president canvassed this position on Monday during a telephone conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who doubles as the Emir of Abu Dhabi.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari had called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to condole with him on the death of his mother-in-law, Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi, during which important issues of mutual concern between the two countries came up.

The president requested his UAE counterpart to review the blanket visa ban imposed on Nigerians intending to travel to the UAE.

He recalled that mutually beneficial excellent relations have subsisted between the two nations over many years, symbolized by robust economic…





Source: Thisday Newspaper