Court Extends Order Restraining PDP from Suspending, Expelling Wike to March 6

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice J. K. Omotosho of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, extended his order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, from the party, pending the hearing and determination of the suit brought by Wike against the PDP.

Justice Omotosho made an order extending his February 2 order, shortly after fixing March 6 for hearing in all motions pertaining to the case.

In the motion on notice dated February 2, 2023, Wike is challenging alleged plans by his party, the PDP, to either suspend or expel him from the party.

Pending the hearing of the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, the Rivers State governor brought an exparte application praying the court for an order “maintaining status quo and staying all actions in the matter relating to the threat to suspend or expel the applicant by the 1st to 5th respondents pending the hearing…





