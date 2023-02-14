Court Remands Nollywood Actress for Spraying, Stepping on New Naira Notes





Wale Igbintade

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, in Lagos has ordered the remand of an actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, in Kirikiri prison pending the determination of her bail application, for tampering with the Naira notes.

Omoseyin was arraigned on a two-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party.

One of the count reads: “That you Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin on the 28th day of January, 2023 at Monarch Event Centre, Lekki within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court while dancing during a social occasion tampered with the sum of N100, 000 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)by spraying same in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

The second count reads: “That you Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin on the 28th day of January, 2023 at Monarch Event…





Source: Thisday Newspaper