Cultists Kidnap, Rape Pastor’s Wife to Death in Rivers









Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A mother of two, Mrs Chigbewejim Lawyer at the early hour of Sunday, was kidnapped from her house in Abarikpo community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, by suspected cultists and was sexually abused to death.

THISDAY learned that Chigbewejim, a wife to a pastor with Seventh Day Adventist Church in the area, was abducted at about 1.00am and later found dead at about 10.00 am same morning in her community.

It was gathered that the victim’s abductors left her with multiple injuries and blood in her private parts.

In tears, husband to the victim, Pastor Lawyer Steward, an Assistant Pastor in Seventh Day Adventist, explained how his wife was gruesomely murdered.

“I am the husband of Chigbewejim Lawyer who was murdered by some group of boys. After raping her they murdered her.

“I am not a cultist, I am an Assistant Pastor in-charge of Evangelism in Seventh Day Adventist Church Abarikpo. Everybody in my…





Source: Thisday Newspaper