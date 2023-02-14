Despite S’Court’s Ex-parte Order, Old Naira Notes Lose Legitimacy





•Court rejects old banknotes for filing cases

•Vested interests resisting currency redesign, says CBN MPC member

•Maintains commercial banks mismanaging distribution process

•Give order on recirculation of old notes, groups urge Buhari

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja, Wale Igbintade and Segun James in Lagos

The old N200, N500 and N1000 have lost their legitimacy in the eyes of the public such that even courts are rejecting them.

Specifically, lawyers and litigants were yesterday prevented from filing court processes at the Lagos High Courts, as officials insisted they would only accept new naira notes.

Consequently, many lawyers and litigants were turned back by court officials at the registry, saying the banks no longer accept the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender.

The currency rejections happened as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Mike Obadan, yesterday, alleged that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper